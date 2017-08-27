Process Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for Process Engineers to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas Development Program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Carry out process engineering design activities following client and Amec Foster Wheeler standards and procedures to schedule and budget as advised by the Process Lead Engineer / Project Line Manager* Develop, review, and take responsibility for the accuracy of detailed calculations, process engineering datasheets and drawings to specify the process engineering requirements of our projects* Remain up to date with the latest technical developments in your fields of expertise* Demonstrate, provide and develop appropriate technical solutions for specific project issues* Support internal development and continuous improvement activity as required* Ensure the delivery of challenging project and client targets using sound technical knowledge and decision making skills* Take a proactive approach to personal and professional development* Ensure Amec Foster Wheeler and client health, safety, environmental and quality procedures are followed and that a high standard of safety is achieved in all associated work* Demonstrate appreciation of commercial and technical risks, managing these appropriately within own work and highlighting any significant issues to relevant lead engineers and managers* Seek opportunities for department and project improvement, and contribute to developing solutions

Skills / Qualifications

* Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering is essential* Minimum of 8 years' relevant experience* Minimum of 3 - 5 years' onshore gas processing / gas plant experience is essential* Standard modular design gas processing equipment for typical shale gas volumes, to include Gas Dehydration (TEG, MEG, etc.), Condensate Stabilization, Amine System, Pumping Systems and Compressor Systems* Experience with common utilities typical for small shale gas volumes, to include skidded Instrument air packages 200HP or smaller, diesel generation in 0.5MW or smaller and chemical injection in 10k wellhead service* Commonly applied Sulphur removal technologies and how they are used for varying concentrations of Sulphur to include Merox, Sulfatreat and Clause unit and tail gas treatment* Upstream produced water disposal, to include cleanup and reinjection, evaporation pond design or other treat and recycle technologies* NGL recovery technologies and their application in an upstream, field environment as well as an optimized gas processing plant application* Fixed bed mol sieve technology (dehydration and / or mercury removal)* Other highly engineered gas plant processing equipment, to include demethanizer, de-ethanizer and NRU* Wellhead production equipment and multiphase wellhead separation facilities* Flowline design with expertise on high aromatic condensate and / or sour gas fluids. Experience with nonmetallic pipelines in either of these services is a plus* Unconventional oil and gas development experience preferred* Previous EPC / PMC experience is essential* Proven process engineering design experience with technical safety and environmental aspects* A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organizational awareness* Ability to impact and influence cross-discipline team members* Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives* Display analytical and innovation skills to manage new technology