Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Francescas
Posted on
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 3:39am
About the Role:Process Designer - CAO2000 must - 6+ month - France - Nuclear
Scope of work:
Experience in design around P&ID's for full context systems. Responsible for system descriptions. Descriptions of operations. Design detail logistics diagram.
Must be experience with CAO2000 ( any level / version )
Nuclear project based in UK but being run from France.
High potential of extension.
Please note, all engineers without CAO2000 experience will not be considered for this role.
Apply for more details
For more information about this role please contact our London office
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category
Process Engineer Jobs
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
523835