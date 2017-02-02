Process Designer - CAO2000 must - 6+ month - France - Nuclear

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Francescas

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523835

Process Designer - CAO2000 must - 6+ month - France - NuclearScope of work:Experience in design around P&ID's for full context systems. Responsible for system descriptions. Descriptions of operations. Design detail logistics diagram.Must be experience with CAO2000 ( any level / version )Nuclear project based in UK but being run from France.High potential of extension.Please note, all engineers without CAO2000 experience will not be considered for this role.Apply for more detailsFor more information about this role please contact our London office