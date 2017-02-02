Process Designer - CAO2000 must - 6+ month - France - Nuclear

Spencer Ogden
Francescas
Thursday, February 2, 2017

About the Role:

Process Designer - CAO2000 must - 6+ month - France - Nuclear

Scope of work:
Experience in design around P&ID's for full context systems. Responsible for system descriptions. Descriptions of operations. Design detail logistics diagram.
Must be experience with CAO2000 ( any level / version )
Nuclear project based in UK but being run from France.
High potential of extension.

Please note, all engineers without CAO2000 experience will not be considered for this role.

