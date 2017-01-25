Process Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:
I am recruiting for a Process Biased Commissioning Engineer to be based in Milton Keynes working on a Waste to Energy project. The role is likely to start in the next 2 weeks. Ideal candidates will have experience of the following:
* Anaerobic Digestion
* Energy from Waste (EFW) Experience
* Waste water / sewage
* Odour control
* Centrifuges
* Chemical Process Engineering
* Complete the commissioning plan and commissioning program
Please reply with your up to date CV and I will give you a call to discuss the role in more details.
To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com
Huxley, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales