Process Comm Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

About the Role:
Primary Function:
* To assist execute the process commissioning scope of work in accordance with the contract specifications and schedule
* Provide support to the Snr Topsides / Topsides Commissioning Engineer
* Review commissioning technical documentation
* Function test Process plant and equipment onshore/offshore
Key Objectives:
* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpacks
* To support the commissioning team to function test the Process system in accordance with project technical procedures
Responsibilities:
* Function test and repair, the process system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures
* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing
* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities
* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project completion procedures
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system
Other duties may include:
* Liaise with support vendors as required.
* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.
*
HSE Responsibilities:
* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems
* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all times
* Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities
Required Qualifications:
* Proven and demonstrable experience as a Process/Production Commissioning Technician in O&G or related industry.
* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen
* QEDi Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)
* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)
Desirable Qualifications:
* PTW Training
* Plant Process Training
Required Experience:
* Demonstrable experience in a Process/Production Commissioning Technician role, with a proven background of delivery.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Process/ Mechanical equipment / system commissioning.
* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.
* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets.
Desirable Experience:
* Offshore experience in a similar role.
* Proven experience of control panel operation. Experience on the Emerson DeltaV platform will be advantageous
* JMS experience.
*
Skills:
* English - basic essential
* Able to demonstrate commitment to safety
* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements
* Ability to work on own initiative
* Confident - ability to work on own initiative
* Ability to work in a multi cultural environment
* Desire to learn and develop skills and knowledge
* Ability to demonstrate understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures) and able to implement these during completion of workscope.
* Able to work in a team environment.
* Ability to complete applicable commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.
* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures
* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)
* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.
* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Mechanical systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of instrument equipment and components.
* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.