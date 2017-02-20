Process Comm Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

Company Qedi

About the Role:

Primary Function:

* To assist execute the process commissioning scope of work in accordance with the contract specifications and schedule* Provide support to the Snr Topsides / Topsides Commissioning Engineer* Review commissioning technical documentation* Function test Process plant and equipment onshore/offshore

Key Objectives:

* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpacks* To support the commissioning team to function test the Process system in accordance with project technical procedures

Responsibilities:

* Function test and repair, the process system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project completion procedures* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using QEDi procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system

Other duties may include:

* Liaise with support vendors as required.* Deputise for Senior Commissioning Tech if required.

HSE Responsibilities:

* Demonstrate a personal commitment to Health, Safety and the Environment by ensuring personal safety and as far as is reasonably practical that of others by following qedi's / AMEC's Corporate Health, Safety & Environment Policy and applying qedi's / AMEC's HSE Management Systems* Demonstrate and promote the principles of AMEC's Beyond Zero at all times* Lead safety principles within the business portraying excellent safety leadership qualities

Required Qualifications:

* Proven and demonstrable experience as a Process/Production Commissioning Technician in O&G or related industry.* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen* QEDi Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)

Desirable Qualifications:

* PTW Training* Plant Process Training

Required Experience:

* Demonstrable experience in a Process/Production Commissioning Technician role, with a proven background of delivery.* Thorough understanding of the principles of Process/ Mechanical equipment / system commissioning.* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets.

Desirable Experience:

* Offshore experience in a similar role.* Proven experience of control panel operation. Experience on the Emerson DeltaV platform will be advantageous* JMS experience.

Skills:

* English - basic essential* Able to demonstrate commitment to safety* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements* Ability to work on own initiative* Confident - ability to work on own initiative* Ability to work in a multi cultural environment* Desire to learn and develop skills and knowledge

* Ability to demonstrate understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures) and able to implement these during completion of workscope.* Able to work in a team environment.* Ability to complete applicable commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)

* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.* Thorough understanding of the principles of Mechanical systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of instrument equipment and components.* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.

