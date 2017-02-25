Principal Scientist - South west - Salary Negotiable DOE

About the Role:
A rapidly expanding Biotech client of mine is currently looking for a Principal Scientist to join them on a permanent basis at their site in the Southwest of England.
Main Responsibilities:
* To lead and progress projects at the interface between Research and Process Development
* Conducting scientific experiments
* Being part of or leading collaborative work of cross-functional teams
* Independently co-ordinate the conduct and analysis of experiments and the progression and leading of projects
* Project management and line management of others
* Working as part of the cell therapy team towards the improvement and automation of the T Cell manufacturing process
Key Requirements:
* Relevant life sciences degree
* Relevant post-graduate experience, typically with at least 10 years' or equivalent, preferably including an MSc or PhD in a relevant scientific area.
* Ability to work independently
* Aseptic cell culture experience, ideally large-scale and/or with primary human T cells
* In-depth understanding of cell biology and immunology
* Practical experience in relevant cell biology assays
* Project and team leading experience
* Disciplined, innovative, flexible and highly motivated
* Strong team player but with the ability to work independently
* Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) are essential, as the team regularly interacts with research, preclinical and manufacturing groups internally and externally with CMOs and CROs.
* Ability to follow SOPs
* Ability to write SOPs, study protocols and reports
* Problem solving abilities
* Good time management
* High attention to detail
* Computer literate and ability to familiarise with different IT and database systems
* Use of standard laboratory equipment (such as pipettes, centrifuges).
* Advanced experimental design skills to address problems and scientific questions
* Assay development experience
* Multicolour flow cytometry experience
Vacancy Summary:
Job type: Permanent
Location: Southwest England
Salary: Negotiable (DOE)
