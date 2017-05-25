Principal Rotating Machinery Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

The selected candidate will be responsible for;

* Specification and requisitioning of new pipeline pumps* Site visits in Kuwait to assess existing pumps along with OEMs* Specification of modifications to existing pumps, including liaison with OEMs* The candidate must hold a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering or other related Engineering subject* Must have extensive experience of design and specification of Rotating Machinery, including pumps for Refinery and other Oil & Gas / Petrochemical plants* A thorough knowledge of API and other applicable standards* Good knowledge of Shell DEP standards* Excellent attention to detail

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now