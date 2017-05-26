Principal Rotating Equipment Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for Principal Rotating Equipment Engineers to be based in our Reading office on a large FEED for a Middle Eastern Gas Plant

* Preparation of data sheets for compressors, steam and gas turbines, pumps and other rotating equipment* Preparation of enquiry requisitions for Long Lead Items* Review and evaluation of equipment suppliers' bids for Long Lead Items and preparation of bid evaluation reports* Preparation of budget enquiries to support estimate* Provision of support and advice on rotating equipment matters

* Extensive experience, primarily in a contracting environment, working with process compressors, gas and steam turbines and other rotating equipment on FEED and EPC projects for the oil and gas, refinery and petrochemical industries* Experience of pump selection and performance characteristics* Flexible attitude, with good written and verbal communication skills* Familiarity with the following codes : API (610-619 Pumps / Compressors / Turbines ) ISO and ASME* Computer literate within Microsoft Office

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

