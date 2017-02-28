Principal Process Consultant - Downstream Process Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

This role resides within the Business Solutions Group (BSG) of Amec Foster Wheeler. Downstream Process Engineers, specifically those with refinery and petrochemical experience, are required at the Principal Process Consultant level to support the business winning and execution of BSG studies.



BSG are Amec Foster Wheeler's specialist in-house consultancy that focuses on advising clients, investors and asset owners on making the right investment decisions for their projects. This team has the skills, experience, and creativity to add value from the earliest screening or conceptual phases through to the establishment of a robust basis of design in the pre-FEED stage, ready for FEED. The remit of BSG is to win and execute studies in the areas of Refining, Petrochemicals, LNG, XTL (GTL / CTL / BTL), carbon capture and emerging technologies.

* Execute and provide technical and supervisory support to projects within Amec Foster Wheeler's Business Solutions Group* Involved in conceptual and feasibility studies, optimisation work, and pre-FEED stages* Work closely with customers to understand their needs and produce designs and services to meet these needs* Be flexible, supporting several studies at the same time without missing milestones* Provide technical support to business winning activities as required (e.g.: generate and present technical papers, attend conferences, support proposal activities)* Able and willing to manage small technical teams including setting clear technical direction* Coach and mentor less experienced staff* Support recruitment activities and hold technical interviews* Identify issues and propose solutions using innovative and novel solutions, plus ability to grasp unfamiliar concepts* Complete technical design work to a high standard without supervision using Foster Wheeler and Client design methods, standards and data* Understand and propose wider business goals and guide the input and decision making for the department* Create a solid professional network within their immediate discipline and actively develops connections in the wider business community* Identifies deficiencies and improvement changes to established Foster Wheeler design methods, standards and data

* Chemical Engineering Degree and Chartered Engineer* Up-to-date technical expertise and an extensive record of project execution in the field* Previous experience with a range of different Refining and / or Petrochemical technologies is required for Principal Consultants and Principal Process Engineers* Experienced in the execution of conceptual studies, optimisation work and front end engineering design stage of projects* Familiarity with industry-wide process simulation or Linear programming (LP) modelling software* Excellent analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to manage own work and the work of others, plus a strong customer focus and team-working skills* Readily adaptable with excellent communication skills* Ability to analyse logical problems or problems with several obvious relationships, systematically break a complex task into more manageable parts and identify the critical components of a problem