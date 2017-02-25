Principal Mechanical Engineer

Company Energy_Jobline

About the Role:

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Document Control

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 526217

Reports To - Functional Manager or delegate: Engineering Manager, BP AGT EPCM Services ContractSupervises/Number of Direct Reports: Will carry out supervisionPurpose of Position: Work with project managers/project engineers to ensure all projects are set up and executed in full compliance with all the requirements of the WorleyParsons Project Management Process (WPMP) and General Management System (EMS) using consistent approaches, Work Breakdown Structures, work methodologies and reporting systemsKEY ACCOUNTABILITIES OF POSITION:• Recognises fabrication requirements and works with fabricators as required.• Provides site pre-commissioning and commissioning assistance as required.• Communicates appropriate messages about WorleyParsons’ Zero-Harm vision and about OneWay• Prioritises what needs to be done and has a sense of urgency about achieving outcomes• Takes responsibility for customer satisfaction and solving customer problems/ issues• Approaches change positively• Uses a range of interpersonal skills and approaches to effectively engage with people (up,down and sideways, inside and outside the organisation)• Presents effectively in a variety of settings, one on one, small and large groups, with peers and customers• Participates in HAZOP design review• Participates in Design Review• Design/specification of static equipment engineers: Pressure vessels and storage tanks, Filter/separator• Ensure that client requirements and the needs of multiple stakeholders are being identified and managed effectively• Defines project deliverables for various phases to establish the project budget and ensures compliance with WPMP.• Monitors the closure of all identified risks and opportunities.• Ensures design team aware of and complying with client’s Basis of Design and applicable regulations and codes.• Understands and applies the Project Execution Plan (PEP) requirements - make-up and application (including the Engineering Plan).• Selects and documents correct materials/equipment for application/service.• Prepares/compiles accurate requisitions.• Prepares/compiles accurate inspection, testing and vendor document requirements.• Produces accurate datasheets.• Produces accurate equipment specifications.• Competently reviews and comments vendor data.• Prepares Technical Bid Analyses and associated reports.• Aware of relative capital costs of equipment, alternatives and options.• Carries out inspection of materials and equipment.• Carries out Factory Acceptance Tests.• Coordinates multi-discipline requisitioning, technical bid evaluations and review of vendor documents.• Responds to multi-discipline vendor queries.• Can carry out training of mechanical EngineeringQualifications:ESSENTIAL SKILLS / COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:Job Specific:• Understanding & knowledge of Piping specifications• Understanding & knowledge of Rotating equipment• Familiar with Standards & Codes of relevance to Oil & Gas industry, knows how to locate them, and check currency of them.• Familiar with and able to effectively use other intranet-based systems.• Knowledge & application of Pumps• Centrifugal pump specification & selection - single-stage• Knowledge & Application of Air Compressors and systems• Understanding & knowledge of Capex/Opex• Understanding & knowledge of Vendor/bid evaluation• Understanding & knowledge of Risk assessment• Knowledge & application of ASME Section VIII Div. 1• Applies Document Numbering System and revision control process and has a basic knowledge of Project Information Management• Understands and is able to use the tools and resources that are available internally and externally to assist the engineering and design process - NOW!, discipline portals, discussion groups, etc.• Able to define spare parts, packaging, training requirements.• Able to accurately generate Bills of Materials• Able to scope package requirements accurately, including limits of supply.• Able to integrate multi-discipline requirements into the package definition documents.Standard Competencies• Demonstrates willingness to ask questions when faced with complex or new problems.• Understands design deliverables required for all project phases, and their various purposes.• Understands the design sequence for his/her discipline.• Recognises process deficiencies or inefficiencies and drives change to improve systems.• Aware of and follows the Project Close Out Process.• Constructive and timely participation in squad checks.• Is able to work to budgets, usually completes work under budget.• Is able to work to schedule, usually completes work on time.• Works with minimum supervision.• Understands and communicates WorleyParsons' vision and strategy and translates the strategy into practical goals and objectives for people in his/her team• Understands the commercial side of the business, how it makes money and how the team contributes to the bottom line• Establish good working relationships with team, peers and senior managers. Helps people feel valued, appreciated and included in discussions and meetings.• Effectively manages time and resources to ensure that work is completed efficiently• Develop team commitment, cooperation and participate in and facilitate the work team• Focuses team on achievement of milestones and other key project objectives.• Regularly monitors the communication network between project staff, the client and third parties and introduces changes where required.• Manages own time and own processes effectively and set own work priorities• Recognises the value of cultural diversity and applies appropriate workplace practices.• Is able to assign team members to projects systematically to meet demands, taking into account the varying experience, competence, capability and workload levels of individuals within the group.All personnel• Pro-active, goal oriented with excellent attention to detail.• Excellent customer focus and able to consistently meet WorleyParsons and its client's needs.• Effectively manages change to work tasks and the work environment, and assists others with adapting to change.• A person of integrity who is trusted by others and consistently honours their commitments.• Able to identify issues, problems and opportunities; make timely decisions; develop appropriate and innovative solutions; and ask for assistance if required.• Excellent verbal and written communications skills, including the ability to convey information and ideas to individuals and groups, and make presentations when required.• Demonstrates initiative and a willingness to learn and continuously improve on performance.• Able to work on multiple projects of various size and complexity.Able to work effectively in small to large multi-disciplinary teams, and share and transfer knowledge within teams.Required:• 20 Minimum years working experience (As per Azeri local law).Qualifications, Accreditation, Training:Required:• Minimum Degree in EngineeringHSE Capability:• Demonstrate behaviour and business practices commensurate with a culture of world's best health, safety and environmental performance.• Assist in developing, communicating, implementing and regularly review systems, strategies, standards and processes (including environmental plans or health management programs) that:i. Minimise the potential impact of work activities or work sites managed by WorleyParsons on the environment;ii. Manage the impact of work activities or work sites managed by WorleyParsons on the environment;iii. Manage recovery from environmental incident;iv. Promote safe, healthy and environmentally friendly workplaces and behaviour, including workplaces not managed by WorleyParsons and behaviour when not at work;• Manage workplace illness and injury.• Acquire and maintain sufficient knowledge and awareness of the workplace environment to identify and manage work hazards and incidents.All Personnel• Demonstrate a visible and active commitment to:i. personal well-being;ii. healthy and safe workplaces and activities; andiii. continuously improve WorleyParsons health, safety and environmental performance.General Accountabilities:• Plan to meet internal and external customer requirements• Consistently looks on the bright side and maintains a balanced, positive attitude• Has recognised the need for improved systems/processes and proactively recommended, developed and implemented them in WP and /or the client organisation• Understanding WP systems and how they are used - EMS & document systems, WPMP (or equivalent systems if working in client organisation) or any other system used by WP• Understanding the types and the nature of the work we have across projects and the capabilities required for different types of projects• Deliver quality services and demonstrate a commitment to understand and meet customer needs.• Demonstrate a visible and active commitment to achieving the OneWay Vision and its associated requirements.• Travel as required, including travel related to projects and to maintain links with other WorleyParsons offices.• Act in the best interests of WorleyParsons at all times.• Perform any other duties that are reasonably required from time to time.Location Specific Requirements:• Selection of any expatriate is on the expectation that, in addition to their technical responsibilities, they will actively support the development of nationals and our local content strategies.OneWay is WorleyParsons enterprise wide integrity management framework. It consists of simple statements that describe the way we work across key areas of our business e.g, Leadership, Risk Management, Health, Safety and the Environment. The OneWay expectations set the minimum standard each and every person at WorleyParsons must meet. We therefore select people who share our values, beliefs and commitment to OneWay and who demonstrate the expected behaviors, competencies and performance associated with their prospective roles within the company.