Principal Integrity Management Consultant

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

About the Role:

The Role:

As an Asset Integrity Management Consultant for our client you will be responsible for:

* The provision, quality and timely delivery of all work based on clients agreed briefs and targets



* You will be expected to take a pro-active role in developing and securing new business and also provide input to the development of products for the group.



* Your preferred working style will be facilitative, participative and process driven.



* You will be expected to follow all company policies and procedures and take part in personal development and training as appropriate.



* This work will often take place on the client's sites, UK & Overseas both onshore and offshore.



* The role will require the ability to solve a wide range of challenging problems on behalf of the client, delivering cost effective, optimum, value add solutions.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Qualified to degree level or equivalent in an appropriate technical discipline

* Current chartered membership

* An excellent safety record

* Energetic and highly motivated as this is a rapidly expanding division

* Experience of developing and maintaining excellent client relationships on an internal or external (client) basis

* Ability to develop the business through the marketing and sale of services, e.g. industry presentations / workshops, participating in industry working groups, client meetings / presentations, development of proposals and contractual negotiations

* Able to manage projects effectively including contractual, budgetary, technical and resource aspects

* Have commercial awareness

* Able to work and communicate effectively at all levels within a client's organisation

* Experience of facilitating and delivering improvement/change projects, which focus on equipment

integrity/engineering reliability/legislative compliance/maintenance practices

*



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year

Apply Apply Now