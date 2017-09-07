Principal Instrument Engineer

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for a Lead Control & Instrumentation Engineer for Upstream Concept and pre-FEED Study

This is an 18-week study and we need a Lead C & I Engineer to produce:

* CIT Philosophy* Overall System Architecture Block Diagram* Telecoms Block Diagram* CIT MTO* Preliminary I/O Estimate* Instrument Index* Input to Pre-FEED Design Basis* Input to P&IDs* Control Room Layout Study* Input to project reviews and workshops* Input to cost estimating

* Requires minimum of a bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field and may have an advanced degree and / or experience in applying the discipline skill(s) to oil & gas projects.* Candidate must have experience with projects in the Middle East, experience of projects in Iraq is highly desirable* Familiar with discipline based, industry accepted concepts, practices, and procedures* Relies on extensive experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals* Performs a variety of complicated tasks while effectively managing the interfaces* May lead and direct the work of others* Demonstrates breadth in applying skills to different project phases and working knowledge / experience in other related disciplines* Resolves highly complex technical issues and provides technical expertise

