Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently looking for a Principal Electrical Engineer (who can work as lead engineer in absence of Lead Electrical Engineer) to work on the engineering and project management services for an Unconventional Gas Development Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

We have been awarded contracts by our client for the provision of engineering and project management services for their Unconventional Gas Development Program. The program covers current field development in 3 different parts of Saudi Arabia with potential further field developments to be added later as the Program develops and expands. The Unconventional Gas development program is focused on increasing gas production via the development of shale gas and tight gas resources in the Kingdom. The new sources of gas are intended to displace middle and heavy distillate fuels currently used in power generation within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Execute assigned work, and deliver documentation within the project schedule* Control and monitoring of hours spent and deliverables for assigned Electrical scope* Provide the technical lead in the development of detailed design deliverables defining transmission, distribution, protection and control schemes* Develop specifications and prepare material requisitions for LV & HV electrical switchgear, UPS, MCC, power transformers, trace heating materials and distribution equipment, earthing and other electrical equipment* Review Vendor's quotations, prepare technical quotation evaluation and recommend the final technically acceptable Vendor* Approve Order Variation Summaries; review and approve Vendor order documentation* Coordinate and liaise with other disciplines and departments* Carry out technical investigations, produce technical reports, engineering standards and procedures* Demonstrate sound technical knowledge, coupled with decision making skills, to ensure the timely delivery of projects* Ensure that the results of development work and experience on projects are fully utilized within the discipline (lessons learnt)* Perform all assigned work to agreed standards for safety, health environment and demonstrate a commitment to attaining high levels of HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) performance* Participate in and advise on all design activities and initiatives, including provision of training, inductions and documentation review* Verify that all designs are to required standards and that the objectives of the project are met* Verify that the works is completed to the agreed schedule

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 616447

* Degree in Electrical Engineering* Chartered Engineer status* 20+ years' experience* 12+ years gas plant experience* Familiarity with Saudi Aramco codes and standards* Excellent safety awareness* Previous experience on projects in the US Unconventional Gas / shale market would also be very beneficial* A proven track record in the FEED project phase* Computer literate with excellent written and verbal communication skills