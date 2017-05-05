Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for a Principal Electrical Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Electrical Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Report to the Lead Electrical Engineer / Discipline Head* Execute assigned work in accordance with the applicable Project Procedure and Standards, including Foster Wheeler and/or Project Procedures on Safety and Quality Control, within the manhours, cost budgets and the project schedule targets* Input the required design data into electrical index as per the defined structure and format* Carry out cable sizing and lighting illumination calculations, cable tray routing drawings* Prepare cable schedules, interconnection diagrams, lighting and small power layout drawings* Prepare electrical installation detail drawings, electrical MTO's, and earthing layout drawings* Prepare material requisitions for bulk materials and technical bid evaluations* Prepare lightning protection system layout drawings* Prepare specification for electrical installation and test procedures* Prepare subcontract requisition for electrical installation work* Review suppliers' documents* Site checking and verification* 3D Modelling for cable trays and panels* Construction supervision, testing and commissioning support