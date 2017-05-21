Company Energy Jobline

Principal Channel Manager - Mass Market - TelesalesPrimary Purpose of the PositionThe Principal Channel Manager - Mass Markets - Commercial Telesales is a level 3 position reporting to the Sr. Business Development Manager. This individual will be responsible for sales of commercial products. The individual will work with our Vendors to sell to commercial customers and achieve the assigned new and renewal sales targets. The position will be measured against performance to the planned budget assigned for the Mass Markets - Commercial Telesales Channel. Preferred location is in Maryland, but is negotiable.Primary Duties and Accountabilities:• Achieving all sales targets as defined by the business• Managing the agreements for all telesales Vendors• Assist in the management, development and implementation of strategic sales plans and budgets with current telesales Vendors• Provide tactical sales support relative to lead lists, price matrices, price plans and sales scripts• Manage and prepare all relevant channel analytics including but not limited to, CTA, cost per MWh, variable and fixed expense related to the channel• Project manage assigned list of new initiatives as outlined and detailed• Ensure that telesales Vendors work within a budgeted cost to acquire guidelines• Ensure that all commission and fixed fee charge are paid according to the terms of the respective Vendor Purchase Orders.• Work with the lead list providers to ensure that all Vendors have sufficient leads for new and renewal quota attainment• Coordinate customer issue resolution with the customer service group, the customer directly and any other functional group• Provide other general support to the Channel Managers - Telesales for both residential and commercial sales• Support the sales effort of the channel• Call monitoring and sakes script preparation as well as sales critic of Vendor sales agents• Make corrective actions to increase the sales effectiveness of the channelPosition Specifications:Minimum:Bachelor's degree from an accredited four-year college or university in business. Related job experience may be used in place of a college degree.Experience:Proven sales background in telesales or sales support is highly preferred. Three plus years of professional experience in supporting Mass Markets - Telesales channels in the energy, telecommunications, IT/software, banking, mortgage, business, or related industry targeting small and mid-sized commercial and residential customers. Candidate must have a demonstrated track record of supporting the achievement of sales targets and managing within assigned cost to acquire guidelines. Candidate must also demonstrate the ability to manage multiple vendors and multiple new and renewal sales campaigns in residential and commercial channels.Knowledge/Skills & Abilities: • Sales experience in direct, telesales or sales support is highly preferred• Knowledge of all competitive Electricity and Natural Gas markets• Mass Markets - Telesales channel management experience in the commercial, new and renewal, customer segment is strongly preferred• Detailed understanding of business development processes or has sufficient technical background and learning aptitude to be able to quickly master the basic components of the sales processes & systems• Ability to manage sensitive Vendor service situations and deal directly with them quickly to resolve problems• Ability to take initiative and to be a proven self-starter• Able to communicate effectively in oral and written form to all levels of an organization.• Ability to effectively manage projects and resources• Demonstrated ability to learn new industry, company, product or technical knowledge and effectively convey to the sales team• Must be able to work and excel in an independent environment without daily supervision.• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.• Must possess a valid driver's license• Monthly travel to specified Vendor locations will be required with this position• Knowledge of the CNE Seibel Operating system an assetDISCLAIMER The preceding position description is intended to provide the general nature and level of work to be performed by employees within this classification. It is not intended to be a detailed description of the position or a comprehensive listing of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications required of employees assigned to this position, nor is it intended to indicate the exact amounts of time an individual will perform various position dutiesQualifications:Exelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal Contractor