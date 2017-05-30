Princicple PA Engineer

Company Fircroft

The MicroWave Sounder instrument is embarked on-board the MetOp-SG series of satellites which will be the principle provider of space based weather forecast data in the 2020-2050 timeframe. Quality management and control are therefore integral to the overall success of the project and mission. The Principle PA Engineer will be responsible for ensuring the relevant quality assurance controls of the project (including hardware, software and services) are implemented in accordance with the contractual requirements and those compatible with the Airbus DS Quality Management System.



As a key member of a core project team, provide advice and guidance on technical and quality issues. Act as the quality focal point for project and engineering management teams.

Lead a team of assigned PA engineers, including support experts from Supplier PA, EEE parts, RHA, PM&P, RAMS, Software QA and AIT QA.

Direct interface with internal/external customers involving negotiation for quality standards/requirements. Define and implement quality requirements for suppliers and subcontractors, and monitor their implementation by liaison and audit. Exercise judgement, in discussion with engineering and other key actors, in the acceptability of any supplier non-conformances.



Ensure an adequate, effective and efficient implementation of PA activities is achieved through successful integration with all management and engineering activities. Tasks include:

* Implement the project Product Assurance & Safety Plan;

* Assure the qualification and verification programme is defined and completed;

* Ensuring that all the subcontractor PA requirements, based on the knowledge of the products and the Customer's requirements, are defined and implemented;

* Identifying and coordinating resources and trained personnel assigned to the various supplier PA activities;

* Convening regular progress meetings with PA disciplines and reporting;

* Coordinate and provide PA inputs for project design reviews, (PDR, CDR, etc.);

* Ensure that all Parts, Materials and Processes are approved for flight (PADs, RFAs, PCBs, PMPCB, ERCBs);

* Undertake Inspections and audits as required (MIP's, KIP's, etc.)

* Control the management of non-conformances and associated tools;

* Convene and chair Non-conformance Review Boards; attend Configuration Control Boards, Test Reviews, as applicable;

* Fully participate and support in risk assessment and mitigation plans;

* Manage the process for requests for waiver/deviation from suppliers to customer;

* Review and action the alert and warning notes systematically, ensuring their flow down and implementation by subcontractors and maintaining records;

* Manage the project audit schedule and associated audit reports/actions, including inspections (including supplier audits);

* Ensure the Equipment Qualification Status List is maintained for all equipments;

* Ensure compliance to product liability legislation;

* Review and approve the Certificate of Conformity (CofC).

Will involve international travel.



makes the freedom of flight possible by designing, manufacturing and supporting the world's best aircraft. Its people around the globe are united by a passion for aviation, as well as their desire to create better, more efficient ways for airlines and passengers to fly.



Experience of space programmes and ECSS standards.

PA/QA experience on complex/extensive electronics based systems.

EN9100/ISO 9001 auditing experience, supplier evaluation and monitoring.

Degree or HND/HNC or specialist knowledge in relevant disciplines.

At least 5 years experience in space environment as a PA Engineer or other relevant experience.

Space, aerospace, avionics or space environment experience.

Good team worker with strong interpersonal and persuasive skills.

Expert user and promoter of quality tools and methods, particularly risk management.



Experience of man management.



