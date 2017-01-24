Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of PMSD Lead, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

* Effective leadership and management of all PMSD team personnel

* Act as a key interface between onshore / offshore teams and PMSD steering group,

* Preparation and maintenance of the PMSD terms of reference document

* Preparation coordination and delivery of all PMSD gate presentations

* Develop the PMSD risk register and ensure regular review and assessment of all identified risks

* Development and optimisation of the PMSD worklist through effective analysis, challenge and prioritisation of all shutdown scopes

* Review and acceptance of scopes, preparatory plans, CTRs, work-packs managing and resolving issues directly with workscope sponsors

* Develop an achievable PMSD plan, assuring the constructability of all PMSD scopes and optimising scope durations, resource allocation and expenditure

* Ensure timely PMSD worklist freeze and manage break-ins through effective review, challenge and control of all scope change requests through the MOC process

* Coordinate and lead all PMSD meetings; this will include offshore engagement meetings and onshore integrated meetings in accordance with the PMSD standard requirements

* Monitor and report progress against shutdown milestones to ensure Asset compliance with PMSD Standard

* Coordinate and agree the detailed offshore PMSD activities with the offshore personnel and ensure buy-in for proposed execution methodologies

* Report progress and escalate issues when necessary to the PMSD steering group

* Oversight of onshore materials coordinator to ensure all shutdown materials and equipment are effectively tracked, bagged and tagged

* Manage work scope queries with the offshore shutdown focal points

* Development of pre-PMSD plan and workscopes

* Offshore leadership role during PMSD execution

* Ensure effective progress monitoring, reporting and issue management

* Early identification and escalation of potential issues during PMSD execution phase





Education

* Demonstrable relevant industry experience

* Qualified to HND/HNC standard or equivalent preferred





Skills & Experience

* Experience in the coordination and planning of shutdowns

* Previous offshore experience / exposure

* Excellent computer skills, particularly in Excel, Access

* Knowledge of and experience in use of Primavera

* Knowledge of and previous use of Work management Systems such as, Maximo or SAP



