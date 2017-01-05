PLC Engineering Position, South Oxfordshire

Company Huxley Engineering

A fast-growing company based in South Oxfordshire are urgently looking for a PLC Engineer to join their team.

My client is a rapidly-growing and world-leading supplier of unique technology to multiple industries including Scientific, Consumer Goods and Defence. Their award-winning R&D and Engineering teams have created and developed innovative processes and equipment to deliver new technology for commercial applications.

As a technology business, there is an immediate plan to take manufacturing equipment to the next level, improving performance and efficiency. It's essential that their machines, and accessories are developed to the highest standard to ensure they can be seamlessly transferred to the manufacturing team and customer sites.

From this, the main aim for this role is to work directly with mechanical, R&D, electrical, and automation teams in the development of current machines, and the design of new machines. There will also be a strong element of hands-on project management of all aspects of software developments, from detailed design through to final validation, ensuring all prototypes are programmed to the correct and desired standard.

* Strong multi-language PLC / PAC programming capabilities; Opto 22, Mitsubishi and Siemens desirable, but other languages considered* Proven experience in problem solving skills and able to bring a unique flair for creativity and innovation* 'Cradle to Grave' development experience, with exposure to supplier sourcing, prototyping, design validation, mass production release

The successful applicant must be able to work on their own initiative and demonstrate excellent organisational, time management and prioritisation skills, between multiple projects. Experience in machine / automation software development and experience of CE/ UL standards would be advantageous but not essential.

If you feel you are suitable for this vacancy please reply or call Marcus urgently for further information on 0117 9388088 as they will be interviewing as soon as next week.

