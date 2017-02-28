PLC Engineer

Company G2 Recruitment

About the Role:

A major OEM client of mine based in Wolverhampton is urgently looking for 2 PLC Engineers to help them grow a team to assist with their client's manufacturing facilities. The role will be on a contract basis for 18 months and then may be offered a permanent role.

Key skills

-Candidate must have their own license for Siemens S7

-Win CC

-Automotive experience

Bonus skill

-Experience with Kuka robotics

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Automation Jobs

Salary £25 to £30 Per hour

