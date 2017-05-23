Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Leeds,West Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting for experienced Plant Operatives.

If you have experience in substations and or overhead lines, this would be a distict advantage.

Purpose of the Role

* To assist in all aspects of groundworks relating to overhead power lines and to deliver the work safety and on schedule* Undertake plant operator duties for overhead lines projects (Roller and or Excavator)* Responsibilities and Duties* Set-up the work site (fencing, signage, guarding, bog mats, trackway)* Safe operation of road roller* Daily maintenance of plant (grease joints etc)* Maintain daily logs of equipment usage* Maintain daily logs of safety checks* Working to levels (cut & fill)* Reporting of defects / hazards* Use of Cat and Genny* Set-up pumps and monitor water pumping operations* General housekeeping on the site* Participate in toolbox talks* Set-up temporary works (boxes, trench sheets)* General assistance to deliver the work* Must stop any work that is considered to be unsafe* Must put own safety and those of colleagues first* Must start work only after assessing the risks* Must demonstrate safety as an integral part of their job* Driving van for collection of materials and tools (occasionally* To work within established Company policies and procedures* Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs

Qualifications

Essential:

* EUSR Safety Passport / CCNSG - Safety Passport* BESC* Medical / Drugs and Alcohol test* Full clean driving licence

Excavator

* Must be a qualified to drive excavator above and below 10tons (CPCS) (NPORS)

Road Roller

* Must be a qualified to drive a road roller (CPCS) (NPORS)* National Grid sites

Desirable:

* First Aid* Banksman/Slinger Qualification* First aider* HSG47 (working in excavations) / IOSH* GS6 (working around Overhead Lines)* Dumper Driver Certification* Class 1 HGV License* C1+E License to drive a tractor trailer

