Plant Operative (Substations)

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

If you have demonstrable experience and are familiar with working to exceptionally high safety and quality standards, then you can expect to attract great rates of pay and an opportunity to join a team delivering projects in the UK

Purpose / Role





* To provide plant operative services to substation projects in support of safe delivery of project workscope.* Working within a small team to undertake projects on new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations

Key aims and objectives





* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures.* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations



Prime responsibilities and duties

Plant operative support to the following activities:

* Electrical and mechanical isolations, and work-site inspections* Fitting & erection of busbars & clamp* HV Switchgear,* Multicore cabling* Tray work, Glanding & Terminating,* Building & setting of disconnectors/earthswitches & Pantographs* Erection of steelwork for all equipment* Above and below ground earthing* Relay panels



Qualifications/Training/Experience

Essential:

* IPAF - MEWP License / Telehandler ticket (For Telehandler roles only)* 360 / NPORS excavator for Machine Driver roles* First Aid* Medical & D&A* Interview acceptance* Experience* Essential:* Past history of working on substation projects

Strong team work

* Ability to communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholder at all levels* Ability and confidence to intervene

Desirable:



Experience of working on UKPN, Scottish Power and National Grid substations

