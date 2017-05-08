Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Planning Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



The Planning Engineer will be responsible for the production of all plans and schedules related to the Repair Order and Work Packing teams and the updating and forecasting of individual task plans for both onshore and offshore work scope requirements. He will be the planning interface focal point with the engineering and construction teams and be responsible for the production, maintenance, and update & forecasting of the manpower loading analysis required for the work. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.







* Develop the plans, prepare the work development schedules and establish the resource requirements for the RO and Workpacking teams* Responsible for the integration of specific plans and schedules related to campaign preparation for both onshore and offshore work* Develop campaign preparation schedules and activity sequences. Establishing critical path analysis planning techniques and the preparation of Gantt Charts* Prepare and update other planning information as required by the project in relation to the RO and Workpacking activities* Prepare weekly and monthly progress and forecast reports, ensuring that planning parameters are accurately and constantly measured and input into the planning system* Prepare productivity variation reports for all works, paying specific attention to ensuring that time writing is performed accurately* Present planning, reporting and forecast data utilizing standard trend analysis and forecasting techniques* Re-work plans to accept variations/deviations, ensuring they are reviewed and approved by the RO Team Leader* Establish, maintain and update a database of information on the production of engineering documents (e.g. drawings, reports, workpacks etc.)* The Planner works under the supervision of the RO Team Lead for specific project controls tasks