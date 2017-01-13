Planner - Scheduler (Planning Engineer)

Company NES Global Talent

Location Beaumont

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Cost Engineer Jobs

Salary $60 to $65 Per hour

Job ID 516281

· Provides resource planning and project schedules for various types of projects.· Coordinates with the project teams to develop Owner's team schedules, and high level overall project schedules in early phases (pre-FEED and FEED), before contractor selection.· Prepares and manages overall master project schedule integrating the project Work Breakdown Structure using an appropriate scheduling software package.· Coordinates schedule from multiple contractors and incorporate the information gathered into the overall project master schedule.· Monitors and forecasts progress of activities in contractors' work schedules. Highlight problem areas and recommend remedial actions.· Evaluates critical paths in the project schedules and evaluate alternative schedule options to identify optimum project strategies or resolve problems before and during execution.· Develops and implements plan versus actual progress curves.· Reports and analyses monthly deviations from plan. Evaluates allocation of resources and provide recommendations to maintain required progress.· Liaises with all team leaders to communicate required completion dates and interfaces between responsible parties.· Works closely with cost engineer and accountant for expenditure and value of work forecasting.· Prepares and issues updated project schedules.· Works closely with Cost Control for expenditure forecasting and progress.Education:BS preferred or equivalent experienceExperience:10+ years of planning/schedulingPreferred Skills:Primavera 6 and SAPCertification:Additional Comments:Construction, Fabrication, Petrochemical, Refinery experience preferredEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.