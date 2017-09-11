Planner / Scheduler

Company Orion Group

Location Stoke on Trent,Staffordshire,England

About the Role:

An exciting opportunity has present itself to work with a highly-specialised engineering company, operating in the dowstream oil and gas industry.

Independently owned, this small firm has a significant market share within it's sector, and count some of the world's biggest oil and gas companies as their clients.

They are currently seeking a planner and/or scheduler to join the company on a permanent basis.

This is a great opportunity for somebody who enjoys working in a intimate environment, or for somebody looking to break into the oil and gas industry.

The nature of working in a smaller team environment inevitably means that duties will often go beyond planning activities, and may also extend to a wider remit within project controls.

We are looking for an individual with:

* Positive, can-do attitude looking to develop a career within the oil and gas sector* Experience within the oil and gas sector is not mandatory although is advantageous, particularly from within the downstream sector - experience in the chemical / process / nuclear industries for example would also be an advantage* Must be proficient in Microsoft Project / P6 and Microsoft Project* Develop and maintain project schedules for key projects within the oil and gas sector* To assist with bids at tender stage developing a working schedule* Track completion of the project during execution.* Continuous updates to management with variations and progress within the schedule* Work alongside Engineering team to develop schedules where others input will be given for durations and relationships* Vast experience of project resources and levelling* Management of various calendars and work parameters within the schedule* Ability to study variations from planning vs. execution and highlight these moving forward* Ability to produce reports, Gant Charts, Resource usage sheets & histograms

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

Salary £30000 to £60000 Per year

Apply Apply Now