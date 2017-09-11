Company Fircroft

The Role:

Exciting opportunity for an intermediate level Planner to work for a global leading manufacturing company on power conversion projects within Marine, Naval and Renewables industries.



The Planner will create logic linked schedules using Primavera. The schedule will be maintained by the execution planning team at a formalised handover event.



The role encompasses all verticals of Power Conversion including

* Creation and maintenance of project schedules throughout the Project lifecycle

* Liaising with Engineering, Procurement, Manufacturing and Commissioning.

* Creation of engineering schedules with summary reports

* Use Primavera to develop and maintain a suite of integrated work package templates for system and project engineering, platform engineering, and control automation for power conversion projects

* Provide weekly project reports / resource loading output

* Work with Global Supply Chain to ensure that engineering deliverables are completed on time to ensure that the purchasing team has adequate time to procure parts and supplies

* Assist the Planning Leader in developing process and seek continuous improvement



Desired Characteristics

* Expert in scheduling and planning

* Work experience in a global matrix organization

* Multi-project management in a challenging and fast moving market

* Structured in approach and well organized

* Capable of working with a multi-disciplined and possibly international engineering team

* Ability to multi-task on a variety of projects to strict time scales

* Excellent communication skills

* Good report writing and presentation skills

* Good personal organizational skills



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in technical project engineering environment

* Primavera P6 essential

* Experience in resource planning and EVR essential



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Working experience of SAP systems

* Familiar with application engineering of power systems or power converter/inverter systems

* Good Resource Coding. Good experience at putting resources into plan and manipulating data.

* Experienced in engineering design processes and tools preferred



