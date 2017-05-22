About the Role:
I am looking for a Planner to join a construction company in their regional office in London on a freelance basis to work on tenders. You must have experience with complex projects in London; for example structural demolition, forming new basements, interface with adjoining property etc.
Key Skills/Experience:
* ASTA Powerproject.
* Draw up and present plans, programmes and logistic proposals.
* Communicate effectively in writing and orally.
* Scheduling labour, equipment, temporary works, design information requirements, procurement and other pre-construction activities for each tender or project.
* Microsoft software products.
* 4D/Navis/Synchro.
* Relevant degree.
* CSCS and SMSTS is desired.
