Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Title: Piping Foreman

Ref No: 2017-7683

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: BP FPS - Unity Platform

Duration: 3-4 Months

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW

Purpose / Role

To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent Piping Supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.

To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.

To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key aims and objectives

Supervision and co-ordination of pipefitters and materials

To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications

Prime responsibilities and duties

Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the piping/assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / job card instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.

Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

Completion of probationary evaluations and assessments in accordance with AMEC's competency assurance system, CDCA

Allied occasional duties

Participate and contribute to AMEC's Emergency Response procedure and process.

Participate and contribute in AMEC's nationalisation/personnel development programmes

Key internal interfaces

Discipline Foremen and Chargehands

Construction Superintendent

SHEQ Advisor

Key external interfaces

Client personnel

Sub-contract personnel

Vendors and specialists

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical

4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent

Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.

City and Guilds in plumbing, pipework fabrication and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade

Desirable:

Manual Handling

Assessor/verifier qualifications

ISSOW

ONC in an Engineering related subject

TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3 yearly refresher on a project specific basis)

Experience

Essential:

Demonstrable experience as a pipe fitter

Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a piping role

Desirable:

Demonstrable offshore experience as a piping foreman.

Competencies - generic

Ability to supervise work activities

Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practises, procedures and their implementation

Ability to supervise efficient use of resources

Ability to maintain record keeping systems

Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all workscopes are completed in a safe manner at all times.

Ability to deliver quality "toolbox talks"

Competencies - technical

Ability to read/understand procedures/specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to the piping workscope.

Ability to complete the certification requirements as applicable to the piping workscope.

