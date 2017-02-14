Piping Foreman

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

About the Role:

Purpose / Role

To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent Piping Supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.

To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.

To ensure all that all work scope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key aims and objectives

Supervision and co-ordination of pipefitters and materials

To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications

Prime responsibilities and duties

Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the piping/assembly work scope is completed safely and to a high standard.

Complete all work scope in accordance with applicable work pack / job card instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete work scope in a controlled and safe manner.

Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete work scope in a safe and controlled manner.

Completion of probationary evaluations and assessments in accordance with AMEC's competency assurance system, CDCA.

Allied occasional duties

Participate and contribute to AMEC's Emergency Response procedure and process.

Participate and contribute in AMEC's nationalisation/personnel development programmes

Key internal interfaces

Discipline Foremen and Charge hands

Construction Superintendent

SHEQ Advisor



Qualifications/Training



Essential:

Offshore Medical

4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent

Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.

City and Guilds in plumbing, pipework fabrication and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade

Desirable:

Manual Handling

Assessor/verifier qualifications

ISSOW

ONC in an Engineering related subject

TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3 yearly refresher on a project specific basis)

Experience

Essential:

Demonstrable experience as a pipe fitter

Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a piping role at site.

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

Ability to communicate effectively with team members

Demonstrable commitment to safety

Flexibility, able to adapt and comply with Company/Client requirements.

Ability to work with, interact with other disciplines

Confident, ability to work on own initiative.

Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment

Has a desire to learn and develop within the role

Competencies - generic

Ability to supervise work activities

Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practises, procedures and their implementation

Ability to supervise efficient use of resources

Ability to maintain record keeping systems

Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all work scopes are completed in a safe manner at all times.

Ability to deliver quality "toolbox talks"

Competencies - technical

Ability to read/understand procedures/specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to the piping work scope.

Ability to complete the certification requirements as applicable to the piping work scope.

