About the Role:A world leading EPC company is looking for a Piping Engineer for their Malaysia entity. It will be involved to various projects, the closest one is a Coal Fired Power Plant in Malaysia. The role will be responsible for piping (specification and routing), piping support, valve, thermal insulation, mechanical bulk material (platform, monorail, template). Hire for lead until managerial level.
OPEN for any nationalities, but must be willing to stay and work in Malaysia.
Ideal candidate will be you, who are having minimum 5 years working experience (or equal) in mobile and platform design, execution, problem solving. Experience in Power Plant will be added a big advantage.
If you have such experiences and have a desire to be involved in one of the crucial Power project in Malaysia, you have the potential to be the best candidate for the role.
