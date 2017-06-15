Piping Designer - Antwerp, Belgium

Company Leap29

Location Antwerpen

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Piping Jobs

Job ID 586935

Due to resource constraints, our client is looking for a Piping Designer who will deliver the Piping Design for the various projects using AutoCad plant 3DThe candidate must have enough experience and autonomy to be able to:• Understand the scope of piping design• manage the associated piping workload / planning• report issues / needsMain activities expected from the Piping candidate:• Conduct necessary fieldwork including walk downs of current systems, locate tie-ins and measuring.• Perform with civil or structural to assure suitable flexibility and assist piping systems.• Complete isometric drawings, pipe supports drawings, and piping layout as needed.• Check piping design drawing of vendor shop.• Review project parameters related to piping requirements.• Develop preliminary & final Bills of Materials with respect to piping design.• Interpret and administer various Pipe Material and options.• Participate to project meetings and provide piping progress.• Prepare package for piping installation (labor contracts)• Write specifications for special piping items Inquiry and OrderIt is a long term contract based in Antwerp. Please feel free to apply if you areinterested on the link below