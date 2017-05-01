Pipeline Commissioning Manager

Company Fircroft

Fircroft is working closely with one of the leading EPC Contractors in the Middle East. It is a company which is focused supplier of engineering, procurement and construction services to its customers in oil and gas and has experienced phenomenal growth in the last few years. Working on the 1200km cross country pipeline project for Aramco.



The commissioning Manager should be a Engineer with a minimum of 10 years total experience. We are looking for a candidate that has experience in Managing pre-commissioning / commissioning and handover of major pipeline projects. Experience with cross country pipeline projects is a big plus.



Pipeline Commissioning / Pre Commissioning

Middle East Experience



Aramco Experience is a big plus



