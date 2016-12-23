Company Orion Group

Location Fife,Scotland

About the Role:

907586 - Pipefitter

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Pipefitter, based in Dalgety Bay, Fife.

Job Description

* An experienced Pipefitter/Fabricator is required for immediate start for approximately 2 to 3 month contract in Fife.* Previous experience working on tanks/vessels is preferred.

This is a contract position for 2 to 3 months.

The rate for this position is negotiable.

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Pipefitter Jobs

Salary negotiable

