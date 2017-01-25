Company Huxley Engineering

I am currently recruiting for a Pharmacovigilance Specialist to be based in the North West on a contract basis initially.

* Case processing including data entry, review and assessment of SAE/AE reports (including narrative writing) from post marketing sources onto the global safety database (Argus), in accordance with company SOPs and regulatory requirements.* Assisting with SAE reconciliation.* MedDRA coding.* Literature review.* Using and maintaining the global safety database.* Contributing to the on-going enhancement of the Pharmacovigilance processing and writing Standard Operating Procedures.

* The candidate will ideally be a life science graduate or have relevant scientific work experience.* Competent with medical terminology, excellent communication abilities and possess good IT skills.* Previous use of safety database (preferably Argus) would be beneficial.* Work independently but also as part of a team.* Understanding of GVP modules* A high standard of organization, narrative writing and impeccable attention to detail is essential.

Contract Length: 12 Months Plus

Location: North West

Start Date: ASAP

