Petrochemical/Specialty Chemical Sales Manager

Spencer Ogden
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 5:21am
About the Role:5+ years experience distributing chemicals . Chemical Engineers looking for a techno commercial position and who would like to grow with the company.Persons with a strong chemical sales background, and with a MBA degree will have a preference.This job will be based across multiple locations in Saudi Arabia and requires person to travel extensively across the Middle East.The company offers a good salary and incentive package and will hire very quickly.
Chemical Engineer with a MBA degree, with 5+ years experience in the chemical marketing field also having knowledge about specialty chemicals and Petrochemicals.
Candidates should be based in Saudi Arabia currently or the United Arab Emirates.
Permanent
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Sales Manager
515497