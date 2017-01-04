Company Spencer Ogden

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Health and Safety Jobs

Salary $4000 to $8000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 513233

My client is a major conglomerate and is currently looking for an experienced Permit To Work Officer to be involved in a Power Project in Thailand.Responsibilities include:- Implementation of the permit to work system at work locations and ensuring compliance- Providing a quality check on the completion of permits and certificates and ensuring all the necessary signatures have been obtained- Coaching and mentoring of staff when necessary- Ensuring that PTW updates/changes are effectively communicated to all relevant personnelDesired requirement:- Minimum 5 years of construction experience- Must possess a health & safety qualification- International exposure preferred- Ability to work independentlyFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321