Spencer Ogden
Thailand,Far East
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:18am
About the Role:My client is a major conglomerate and is currently looking for an experienced Permit To Work Officer to be involved in a Power Project in Thailand.
Responsibilities include:
- Implementation of the permit to work system at work locations and ensuring compliance
- Providing a quality check on the completion of permits and certificates and ensuring all the necessary signatures have been obtained
- Coaching and mentoring of staff when necessary
- Ensuring that PTW updates/changes are effectively communicated to all relevant personnel
Desired requirement:
- Minimum 5 years of construction experience
- Must possess a health & safety qualification
- International exposure preferred
- Ability to work independently
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
Contract
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Health and Safety Jobs
$4000 to $8000 Per year
513233