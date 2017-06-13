Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Ensuring timely & effective functional planning;

Developing a robust functional performance framework, including measuring and reporting of financial and non-financial data

Leading the compliance and risk management agenda;

Providing key insights & recommendations for early interventions to PSCM & FPM Leadership

Significant knowledge of finance, accounting and procurement processes.

Can demonstrate effective team working and the ability to work effectively in a rapidly changing environment

Have strong organisational and time management skills, along with excellent analytical, problem solving and interpersonal communication skills.

Expert in MS Excel

Experience with SAP and Backbone desired

Education Accounting degree and / or a professional qualification in a relevant technical, scientific or business field

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category PSCM Specialist Jobs

Salary £1700 to £1800 Per week

Job ID 586777

NES Global Talent is currently looking for a Performance Specialist for a six month contract in Aberdeen. This role will be based onshore, working for a global operator and you will be responsible in delivering the core accountabilities related to PSCM Functional Performance Management and Risk & Assurance for the region.Responsibilities:What we're looking for within the individual:Please apply with an updated CV to be considered for the position...many thanks. Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.