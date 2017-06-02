About the Role:The Payroll Specialist is a process driven, strategic human resource business partner responsible for the preparation and processing of weekly, biweekly, semi-monthly or semimonthly payrolls comprised of multi-state, multi-jurisdiction employees; collaboration with human resource managers, and the maintenance of relevant employee data.
The Payroll Specialist completes day-to-day payroll operations and collaborates with third-party vendors to insure superior payroll execution, smooth end of year employee tax records transactions, and complies with strong financial controls while adhering to all applicable policies and laws.
Responsibilities
- Prepare and process multi-state, FEIN, jurisdictional payrolls, including garnishments, benefits and taxes to employees consistent with federal and state wage and hour laws. Ensure accurate record keeping and payroll processing.
- Prepare relevant management reports, including weekly, monthly, quarterly and year-end reports (gross payroll, hours worked, vacation accrual, tax deductions, benefit deductions, etc.)
- Preparing and Processing retiree payroll
- Routinely review, analyze, and audit current payroll, benefits and tax procedures.
- Load and input time management files into ADP EV5 from multiple systems (E-Time, Workforce, Excel)
- Process manual check requests.
- Manage workflow to ensure all payroll transactions are processed accurately and timely
- Reconcile payroll prior to transmission and validate confirmed reports
- Develop ad hoc financial and operational reporting as needed
- Process and reconcile relocation expenses
- Load exception import files received from HR and plants
- Research and email appropriate groups regarding file input issues
- Respond to HR Service Center employee payroll inquiries and issues
- Audit W-4s, payroll balances, YTD earnings, and other reports as required.
- Processing all Year End payroll activities ( W2’s and W2C’s)
- Associate Degree in Business Administration/Finance required, Accounting Degree preferred or work relevant work experience.
- Strong national-level, multiple FEIN experience (minimum 5-7 years).
- Experience with high volume payroll processing (1000+ employees).
- Extensive systems knowledge and experience with ADP, WD, and SAP HR/payroll systems. ADP EV5 proficiency is a must.
- Direct experience with SAP, year-end closing, GL posting/reporting/reconciliation.
- Candidate must be self-motivated and possess strong interpersonal, communication and writing skills with the ability to collaborate and function well in a team environment.
- Excellent skills using Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer.
- Excellent problem solving & judgment skills and high level of attention to detail and accuracy.
- Experience in a multi-state union and non-union year-end/federal/state/local tax environment.
- Proven ability to structure and conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis.
- Clear understanding and adherence to: ethical principles; company values, principles and culture; code of conduct; and other policies.
- Proven ability to handle confidential and sensitive data appropriately
- Clear system conversion experience
- High energy, results-oriented, self-starter with excellent time and project management skills