About the Role:
The Role:
FIRCROFT -Riyadh is looking for a Payroll SME with the below criteria:-
The Payroll SME role is to provide payroll consultation from all aspects such as policies, processes, and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll in order to implement a full-fledged Payroll System. The candidate must have prior experience in previous payroll systems where s/he can guide us on payroll best practices. Specific responsibilities include:
* Leverage deep understanding of current payroll concepts/regulations to act as a partner in ensuring accurate payroll processing in the product.
* Assist in reviewing and creating Payroll policies, processes and procedures in relation to Saudi Arabia Payroll.
* Analyze and form a thorough understanding of current market's needs and provide advice on best practices
* Perform research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulations and legislations and make recommendations for new processes, procedures and policies to ensure compliance with payroll best practices
* Research, analyze, and document Saudi Arabia Payroll regulatory/legislative changes to ensure that the product is up-to-date.
* Leverage strong and deep knowledge of the workflows in a similar Payroll System.
* Serve as the main point of contact for payroll questions.
Job Requirements
* Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Finance or equivalent.
* Master's Degree preferred.
* Over 5-year experience in Saudi Arabia payroll
* Strong understanding of payroll technology and payroll processes.
* Basic Payroll accounting knowledge
* Must have strong understanding of Saudi Arabia payroll and benefits.
* English: Fluent
Competencies (Knowledge, Skills & Abilities):
* Ability to communicate effectively to all levels of internal and external contacts verbally and in writing
* Ability to use critical thinking, complex problem solving skills and independent judgment.
* Demonstrated ability to take ownership and accountability.
* Strong organization skills and attention to detail
* Excellent collaboration, organizational, time management, customer service and the ability to work accurately and meet deadlines with frequent interruptions
* Consultative Skills
* Strong Research and Organizational Skills
If you are interested, please email updated word format CV:
