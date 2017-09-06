PA/Secretary

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, Scotland
Posted on 
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 9:29am

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced PA for an ongoing contract/staff PA position based in Aberdeen

There is complete flexibility around the hours of work and around 20 hrs per week. ie around school hours or 2/3 days per week.

We are looking for candidates that have worked at PA level previously supporting a senior manager with confidential correspondence, arranging meetings, booking travel, accommodation, screening calls, keeping diary, preparing presentations using Powerpoint, minuting meetings, distributing action lists. A strong secretarial background is ideally what the client is seeking.

The role is suitable for someone seeking part-time work for lifestyle reasons, rather than as a fill-in until a full-time role comes up.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Secretary Jobs
Salary 
£13 to £15 Per hour
Apply 
Job ID 
615922