Part-Time Legal/Contracts Advisor

We are seeking a Part-Time Contracts Advisor for our client based in the Aberdeen WestendKey points:2.5 days per weekRate c£16 ph + holiday payPrevious commercial/contracts experience.Relevant qualification in Law orYou will be responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of research and commercial contracts with a particular emphasis on intellectual property.You will ideally have a Law Degree and an understanding of intellectual property.Support the Commercial Team by carrying out duties of a quasi legal nature.Liaise with the legal advisor on contractual issues relating to a wide range of research and commercial contracts.Take a proactive role in negotiation as part of a team.Responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of contracts.Provide guidance on contractual, intellectual property and ethical considerations relating to the department's projects.Qualifications & ExperienceLegal DegreeUnderstanding of IP issuesProven negotiation skillsPreferredOther additional legal or paralegal qualificationKnowledge of Lambert of similar style contracts