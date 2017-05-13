Part-Time Legal/Contracts Advisor

About the Role:We are seeking a Part-Time Contracts Advisor for our client based in the Aberdeen Westend
Key points:
2.5 days per week
Rate c£16 ph + holiday pay
Previous commercial/contracts experience.
Relevant qualification in Law or
You will be responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of research and commercial contracts with a particular emphasis on intellectual property.
You will ideally have a Law Degree and an understanding of intellectual property.
Support the Commercial Team by carrying out duties of a quasi legal nature.
Liaise with the legal advisor on contractual issues relating to a wide range of research and commercial contracts.
Take a proactive role in negotiation as part of a team.
Responsible for the administration, drafting and negotiation of contracts.
Provide guidance on contractual, intellectual property and ethical considerations relating to the department's projects.
Qualifications & Experience
Legal Degree
Understanding of IP issues
Proven negotiation skills
Preferred
Other additional legal or paralegal qualification
Knowledge of Lambert of similar style contracts