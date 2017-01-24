Paralegal - Renewable / Oil & Gas / Heavy Industries / Power /

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Singapore

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Legal Jobs

Salary $3500 to $5000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523306

Our client is a leading Renewable energy EPC player. With their rising global presence, they are looking for a Paralegal with cross regional experience for their APAC operations, to be based in Singapore.Our client is looking for an experienced Paralegal to streamline regional contracts negotiations, changes and reviews (with regional market experience.) We are looking for people with Construction or EPC contracts exposure.This exciting opportunity provides strong global opportunity for the Paralegal to work with different regional legal representatives. Speaking in fluent English is required as most legal reviews will be across the APAC market.Have you done the following?Key responsibilities:*Reviewing of legal documents*Providing opinion on visibility of legal clauses*Vetting and structuring of legal contract*Drafting of legal contract*Maintaining of consistency across legal contract*Cross regional legal knowledgeIf so, do get in touch!Knowledge of constuction and EPC contracts is essentialThis is an opportunity for a Paralegal to grow their career with a renewable energy EPC with big plans for Asia. If you have some experience in Singapore and your duties cover lookingt at contrcts reviews in one or more other countries outside Singapore - and are looking to step up into a regional role, fast tracked career progression and a welcoming family, fast paced enviroment,then this is the company for you.Salary on offer up to SGD 5000 per month excluding bonus + excellent and benefits providedTo apply or to know more about this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with an updated CV in word format detailing experience in the above areas, and we will be in touch!For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321