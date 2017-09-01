Overhaul Area Scheduler

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

* Produce a detailed schedule in Primavera for pre shutdown / execution

* Provide essential reports to overhaul leadership team

* Contribute to the timely completion of activities through preparation and coordination.



* Develop fully integrated area schedules from iCura Planning job specs and / or construction plans

* Full logic approach allows daily rescheduling and reporting of critical path / float available against every asset, scope optimization / float management.

* Understand and clearly communicate working patterns

* Schedules integrated between maintenance assets, defects, projects and modification with the consideration to potential duplications in resource / activities

* Understand the sequence of events that take place between shutting the plant down, starting it up again and ensuring that the planned schedules match the actual sequence.

* Liaise with production manager for shutdown / startup - Key areas for the process to be offline/online, decontaminated and isolated / de-isolated plant boundaries accordingly to the sites SOP.

* Review the sequence of key jobs - in the plant area which normally form the back bone of the event. These maybe the core jobs conducted in such a sequence that dictates the overall duration of a major task or a project job / change out / repair.

* Prioritise registered assets for maintenance - vessels to be opened up for inspection and valves / elec motors are removed for overhaul.

* Key milestones / constraints to be created to report from ( All vessels opened up, all valves / motors offsite )

* Priority of bulk work can be allocated around resource levels.

* Aligning schedules with subcontractor spreadsheet - Where specialist subcontractors are involved, only certain dates maybe available to the contractor, or vice versa where there is a narrow window with the requirement of the specialist contractor.

* Long delivery items - liaise with purchasing to identify any long lead items which will affect job completion. Ie. Refit dates maybe scheduled to end of event.

* Scheduling jobs by floor level to be considered - For example, where high hazard systems are involved, Strong acid jobs, Ground floor assets to be initially scheduled, followed by first floor activities and so on.

* Schedule to grids - Complex areas such as SAR may have grid lines for reference / Craneage plans / exclusion zones to lifts

* Commissioning phase - Liaise with commissioning team to discuss workload / priority

* Monitor event schedule development

* Engage with all virtual and project teams throughout and validate schedule

* Engage with Supervision prior to event with day by day synopsis

HNC, equivalent or higher / 10 Yrs Relevant Experience



* Planning and Scheduling experience of similar processes

* Experience of having worked closely with contractors

* Experience of working on a COMAH site.



* Computer literacy: SAP, Microsoft Office Suite, Primavera Enterprise

* Man Management

* Encourages creativity, innovation and continuous improvement.



Our client is a world-wide manufacturing organisation, employing thousands of people in a variety of disciplines. Operating from 6 manufacturing sites in Europe and a host of sites globally their product is found in some form or other in every home.



