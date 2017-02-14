Operator (Waste Water Treatment Operations)

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Singapore
Posted on 
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 3:45am

About the Role:

OPERATOR - WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT - SINGAPORE

My client is currently seeking for an OPERATOR (WASTE WATER TREATMENT) to provide technical support and services to our broad customers' base. You will be tasked to monitor and operate the waste water treatment plant equipments according to provided work procedures. Specific responsibilities for the position include but not limited to:

Responsibilities:
* Operate and maintain water treatment system
* Perform first line troubleshooting
* Perform instruments calibration and analyzer routine maintenance.
* Collect and review operating data of the water treatment plant
* Directly report to Site Lead for day-today operation
* Work in day / night 12-hours shift if needed

Qualifications:
* ITE/Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
* 1-3 years' experience in operating utilities system
* Must be able to communicate in English for both written & verbal Licence

Added Advantages:
* Experienced on SCADA/HMI
* Water treatment operation
* Proficient with Microsoft application

Interested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536

For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office

Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Operations Jobs
Sub_Category 
Production Operator Jobs
Salary 
$30000 to $36000 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
524542