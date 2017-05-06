Operator Packer x 2 - Lovell, WY

Company Progressive GE

Location Lovell

About the Role:

My client, an international Oil and Gas company, is currently hiring for a Material Handler/Operator for a 12 month contract.



Responsibilities:

* Under direct supervision, operates packer for bagging operations and is knowledgeable of palletizing/shrinkwrapping procedures.* Loads trucks for shipment.* Adheres to HSE guidelines and observes all safety rules and procedures.* Operates bag packer, pallet table, or related equpiment.* Assures proper bag codes and markings are used.* Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability or operations.

Requirements:

* Previous oilfield experience, preferably as an operator.* Valid Class A CDL required* No felonies within the past 7 years* Pass a drug test

Proposed start date: ASAP

Contract Length: 12 months

Location: Lovell, WY

Schedule: 40 hours per week



If you have the relevant experience for the position, please reply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone before close of play on Tuesday May 9th, 2017 to discuss in further detail. If you are no longer looking for work but know of somebody that is, please feel free to pass along my information.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Materials Controller Jobs

Salary $0 to $14 Per hour

