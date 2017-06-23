Operator - Coil Tubing

Company Orion Group

We are currently recruiting on behalf of our international client to supporting them in adding a number of Coil Tubing Operators to their team in Williston, North Dakota

* Minimum of 1 year previous experience in a similar role: Coil tubing* Eligibility to live and work in the USA* Ideally experience with nitrogen handlers* Ideally experience with fluid operations* Rig up and rig down experience* Ability to work long hours in a physically demanding setting (up to 16 hours per day)

There is an attractive package on offer for the successful applicant including hourly rate + overtime, per diem, medical, dental, vision insurance and 401k. There will be motel + Flights provided

Work will be on a 2 on, one off rotation.

If you would be interested in exploring this opportunity further, please contact charles.david@orioneng.com or call 713-779-4142

