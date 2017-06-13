Operations Technician

Company Qedi

Monitor and operate Installation process and utilities equipment.

Participate in commissioning activities as required

Safe and efficient preparation, isolation and reinstatement of process plant for maintenance activities

Carry out routine maintenance in a safe and efficient manner.

Emergency Response:

Member of Emergency Response Team (emergency response duties as defined in the Station Bill).

Responsibilities:

Safety

Take an active role in safety improvement to ensure personal safety and the safety of others on

the Installation.

Show leadership in conducting safety audits.

Completion of relevant safety training for the role.

Inspect worksites to ensure compliance with ISSOW and SIRP.

Environmental

Operate plant to ensure that discharges to sea and atmospheric emission limitations are not exceeded.

Operating Discipline

Operate plant in line with operating procedures, ensuring continuous safe operation of all equipment by onsite monitoring of process and operating conditions.

Completion of basic care on designated areas confirming that the plant is operating within the design parameters and that operating standards are maintained.

Generate, review and redline operations procedures as designated by the PS.

Liaise with the Area Authorities on the Installation to ensure no conflicts in work control.

Preparation and isolation of plant, as directed by the PS or Area Authority, for maintenance in line with SIRP and operating and maintenance procedures.

Recommissioning of plant, as directed by the Area Authority, after maintenance in accordance with SIRP.

Inspect worksites as an Area Authority Delegate to confirm zero energy is present prior to breaking of containment and contribute to tool box talks to raise awareness of operational plant hazards to the work party

Maintain the Locked Valve Register for valve movements controlled by ICC's or procedures

Completion of relevant certification as defined in the Guidance on Certification, as designated by the PS.

Ensuring clear and thorough handovers between shifts.

Carry out planned and corrective maintenance within personal skill set, as directed by the PS and in line with the platform plan.

Perform leak and seep active monitoring and participate in leak search teams.

Identification and notification of corrective works within the Maintenance Management System.

Performance Improvement:

Participation in post-upset problem solving to address root causes of loss.

Equipment Ownership: responsibility for performance, housekeeping and continuous improvement of a specified area or system of the Installation:-

* Improves and maintains housekeeping standards.* Ensures standard check sheets are completed.* Suggests and collates defect elimination ideas.* Ensures delivery of improvements.* Participates in area audits* Involvement in investigations within area.

Minimum qualifications and experience:

Pre-employment

Completion of OPITO Hydrocarbon Processing course or equivalent, or relevant experience and qualifications gained in onshore industry (refining or petrochemicals) or armed forces.

