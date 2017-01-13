Operations Manager - Engineering

Company G2 Recruitment

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

operations manager director engineer engineering senior projects manager - operations manager utility power water waste manager water power

I am currently looking for an Operations Manager to be based in the Yorskshire area, the client is interested in permanent candidates to join them on a long term framework agreement.

The client will be working as the tier one contractor (MSP) for a long term framework, they have a minimum of five years work ahead of them and have an immediate requirement for an experienced operations manager to join them.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Yorkshire, Leeds Area

SALARY: £50,000 - £70,000 per annum

The Operations Manager will head up a multidisciplinary team to deliver a programme of projects across the Yorkshire region mainly working with Utilities Industry Client base.

The client is particularly interested in candidates who have either worked as an operations manager/director previously or candidate who have worked in senior projects/contracts management roles and are now looking for a new opportunity.

The client would preferably like candidates with engineering knowledge and industry understanding (Mechanical or Electrical bias is preferable), the sector of interest would be process biased (power, water, chemical, pharmaceutical or oil & gas).

Skills and Qualifications

.

* Experience of working with in the Utilities or similar process biased Industry* Power/Water/Chemical/Oil&Gas/Pharmaceutical background* Operations Management experience is very beneificial* Full projects delivery experience* Management of management team (office and site based)* Mechanical or electrical background (mechanical preferable)* Experienced Project Management Professional* Experience working as a main contractor/EPC contractor* Experience of NEC suite of Contracts* Excellent communication skills* Good organisation skills* Flexible and willing to contribute in delivery of project if required* Ability to work well under pressure

The client has advised they have an immediate requirement for the operations manager to join them due a change in management structure.

operations manager director engineer engineering senior projects manager - operations manager utility power water waste manager water power

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Management Jobs

Salary £50000 to £70000 Per year

Apply Apply Now