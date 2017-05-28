Operations manager, Customer Experience & Innovation – Digital ABB

Company Energy Jobline

In the context of our Next Level Strategy, our Chief Digital Office (CDO) and his team will lead the development and deployment of ABB's digital solutions for customers globally and across all businesses. The goal is to take the software-led differentiation of our offerings to the next level through a digital transformation and cement ABB's pioneering technology leadership, building on our more than 40 years' history in embedded, control and applications software. In this highly visible global role, you will lead the development and maintenance of ABB Customer show rooms and Collaboration Labs globally to ensure that the digitalization of ABB portfolio maximizes benefits for our worldwide customers, and that the ABB Ability™ platform showcases our capabilities in digitalization across several market verticals and customer segments. The role reports to the Global VP Customer Experience & Innovation - Digitalization. The preferred locations are ABB's main locations in Europe and North America.Tasks:The Customer & Innovation Operation Manager - Digitalization will work closely with our Business Units (BUs) to ensure that ABB Ability™ solutions are well documented, address customers' needs, articulate value creation; support the BUs in customer meetings and provide solution training.The main accountabilities include:- Provide support, instructions and training to ramp-up and run the ABB show rooms and Collaboration Labs to maximize customer engagement and to articulating and showcasing ABB Ability value creating.- Runs programs and implement ABB Ability™ and update all Show rooms and Labs globally- Ensure that labs are maximizing ABB value creation and showcasing ABB Ability™ solutions. Follow the set standards and ABB design guidelines.- Collect best practices and learnings from the show rooms and labs, and maintain a relevant solution catalogue.Requirements:- 10+ years' experience in innovation and program management- Relevant experience in the software industry or in the industrial sector with digitalization/IoT/Industry 4.0 exposure- Experience in Agile Methodology, Software development, Scrum, Minimum Viable Product (MVP)- Understanding of value based selling, design thinking, CX/UX, rapid prototyping, MVP, scrum, design sprints, software development process and agile methodologies- Experience running company show rooms, innovation centres and/or collaboration labs is highly desirable- Understanding of value based selling, design thinking, CX/UX, and direct experience working with customers and partners. Sales, business development, and/or marketing experience is a plus- Systematic approach, business-oriented and result-driven mind-set- Experience in a global, matrixed organization, and ability to successfully interface with all levels across the organization, and lead by influence- Solid relationship management skills, demonstrated communication skills in a multi-cultural and multinational environment- Excellent command of English (oral and written) paired with excellent presentation skills- Availability to travel internationally as required