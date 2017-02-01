Operations Manager

Ably Resources
Malaysia
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES' client, an offshore oilfield services organisation, is seeking an OPERATIONS MANAGER in MALAYSIA.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, but with obligations to travel from time-to-time, this is a permanent, long-term opportunity.

Responsible for up to 100 personnel across three offices, the Operations Manager will boast strong experience in management capacities.

The ideal candidate will hold the following qualifications and experiences;

*A Degree in an Engineering field
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience
*Extensive experience in the Upstream industry
*A background in Well Intervention, Well Construction and Drilling

Please send CVs in Word format
Permanent
Management Jobs
Operations Management Jobs
£240000 to £240000 Per year
