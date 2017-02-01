Company Ably Resources

ABLY RESOURCES' client, an offshore oilfield services organisation, is seeking an OPERATIONS MANAGER in MALAYSIA.Based in Kuala Lumpur, but with obligations to travel from time-to-time, this is a permanent, long-term opportunity.Responsible for up to 100 personnel across three offices, the Operations Manager will boast strong experience in management capacities.The ideal candidate will hold the following qualifications and experiences;*A Degree in an Engineering field*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas experience*Extensive experience in the Upstream industry*A background in Well Intervention, Well Construction and DrillingPlease send CVs in Word format