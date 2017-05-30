Onshore Mechanical Technician

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £13 to £15 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 576643

Our Client, based in Turriff, have an urgent requirement for 2 X Onshore Mecahnical Technicians for a short term, approx 2 week contract.The Mechanical Technicians are needed to support the Hire Division who require extra hands to make modifications within short time frames and assist with keeping the Client on schedule.Basic working hours are 39.5hrs: Mon-Thu 7am-3.30pm / Fri 7am-3pmOvertime is x1.5 up to 1pm on Saturday and x2 thereafterThe hourly rate is £13-£15ph depending on experienceMust have a recognised trade apprenticeship or equivalent (Journeyman)Roles and responsibilities will include, but may not be limited to the following:Carry out mechanical assembly work under instruction verbally or written by the workshop controllerTo read production drawings and effect all works according to assembly check listsRecording asbuilt notes/measurements on assembly drawings where modifications have been carried out which have not been documented and also giving feedback on designsReporting of any breakages or damagesReporting of any material shortages or toolingTo monitor and maintain Assembly toolingTo mentor & guide other members of assembly staffParticipation and Completion of Task risk and impact assessmentWork to procedures and use safe workshop methodsUse and maintain PPE appropriatelyUse and maintain tools and equipment correctlyMaintain good housekeeping standardsReport accidents, incidents and near misses to workshop supervisorReport faultsUse OAR card systemUnderstanding and implementation of the QMS requirements within their scope of workComplementing relevant QMS processes and proceduresCompleting inspection of work and ensuring QMS documentation is completedEnsure individual work areas, machines and stations are secure when not in useAccountable for adherence to applicable HSEQ standards within the departmentCarrying out all Assembly works competently and accuratelyPossess comprehensive engineers toolkitEssential Requirements:Time served Machine Tool Fitter/ Marine Engineer/ Mechanical Engineer in an Engineering Workshop EnvironmentFlexible, Self-motivated and can work under little supervision, Team PlayerPreferred: Working in Heavy Rotating Machinery EnvironmentPreferred: Competent with precision fitting and reading of precision measuring equipmentTraining Requirements:Recognized apprenticeshipManual HandlingOverhead crane operatorWorking at HeightsAbrasive WheelsWorkshop gases