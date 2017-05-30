Onshore Mechanical Technician

About the Role:Our Client, based in Turriff, have an urgent requirement for 2 X Onshore Mecahnical Technicians for a short term, approx 2 week contract.
The Mechanical Technicians are needed to support the Hire Division who require extra hands to make modifications within short time frames and assist with keeping the Client on schedule.
Basic working hours are 39.5hrs: Mon-Thu 7am-3.30pm / Fri 7am-3pm
Overtime is x1.5 up to 1pm on Saturday and x2 thereafter
The hourly rate is £13-£15ph depending on experience
Must have a recognised trade apprenticeship or equivalent (Journeyman)
Roles and responsibilities will include, but may not be limited to the following:
Carry out mechanical assembly work under instruction verbally or written by the workshop controller
To read production drawings and effect all works according to assembly check lists
Recording asbuilt notes/measurements on assembly drawings where modifications have been carried out which have not been documented and also giving feedback on designs
Reporting of any breakages or damages
Reporting of any material shortages or tooling
To monitor and maintain Assembly tooling
To mentor & guide other members of assembly staff
Participation and Completion of Task risk and impact assessment
Work to procedures and use safe workshop methods
Use and maintain PPE appropriately
Use and maintain tools and equipment correctly
Maintain good housekeeping standards
Report accidents, incidents and near misses to workshop supervisor
Report faults
Use OAR card system
Understanding and implementation of the QMS requirements within their scope of work
Complementing relevant QMS processes and procedures
Completing inspection of work and ensuring QMS documentation is completed
Ensure individual work areas, machines and stations are secure when not in use
Accountable for adherence to applicable HSEQ standards within the department
Carrying out all Assembly works competently and accurately
Possess comprehensive engineers toolkit
Essential Requirements:
Time served Machine Tool Fitter/ Marine Engineer/ Mechanical Engineer in an Engineering Workshop Environment
Flexible, Self-motivated and can work under little supervision, Team Player
Preferred: Working in Heavy Rotating Machinery Environment
Preferred: Competent with precision fitting and reading of precision measuring equipment
Training Requirements:
Recognized apprenticeship
Manual Handling
Overhead crane operator
Working at Heights
Abrasive Wheels
Workshop gases