Offshore Work Preparator

Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs

Salary £1750 to £2000 Per week

Job ID 615316

NES Global Talent are working with a global Oil & Gas Operator who are looking to recruit 2 Offshore Work Prepartors for the North Sea on a 6 month contract.Purpose of Role: Preparation of preventive, corrective and extraordinary maintenance including workpacks considering time, resources, materials, equipment/tools in line with HSEQ policies and procedures.HSE Critical Responsibilities: Ensures that all activities are carried out in a safe manner complying with all regulatory requirements, legislation and HSEQ procedures.Areas of Responsibility: Prepares work in line with requested compliance to achieve integrity • Ensures all maintenance is undertaken with the highest regard to HSEQ issues • Complies with all statutory and legislative requirements • Monitors and controls budgets associated with discipline maintenance activities • Liaises with repair contractors, manufacturers, vendors etc. as necessary • Ensure all Maintenance activities are prepared to allow a safe and environmentally responsible operation • Comply with all HSEQ principles, policies and procedures • Continually review all Maintenance work orders to improve Maintenance delivery • Responsible for the daily selection of work orders for preparation following Platform and Maintenance prioritisation guidelines • Apply technical knowledge to determine equipment problems, failure modes and identifying appropriate solutions in order to develop work packs. Participate in Risk Assessment, Root Cause Analysis, Safety Operations Assessments. • Responsible for daily work order preparation taking into consideration all key factors e.g. maintenance needs, potential work hazards, deadlines, materials & tools required, vendor support, duration of work, etc. • Responsible for ensuring all Repair Orders constraints are managed, prioritised, scheduled and delivered as per target dates • Responsible for ensuring all constraints are managed in relation to rough scheduled dates and target finish dates • Develops a pro-active attitude aimed at a decrease of reactive tasks • Discusses, reviews outstanding work order status • Ensures integrity of data held in maintenance support systems such as SAP is accurate • Prepares the purchasing requisitions and/or call off materials • Reports all incidents, accidents, near misses and unsafe conditions • Accountable for correct & timely & complete preparation of preventive, corrective and extra ordinary maintenance activitiesRequired Qualifications and Experience • Recognised trade qualification/NVQ 4 HND/HNC or Degree in either mechanical, electrical or instrument disciplines • Offshore experience and certification required • Experience and proven track record of consistent good performance in a similar role • Knowledge of methods, materials, tools and equipment in the maintenance of oil and gas exploration • Experience in working with offshore installations • Experience of work preparation on complex systems • Experience and knowledge of Maximo • Knowledge of monitoring and controlling with associated discipline maintenance activities • Equipment knowledge of the modes of failure applicable to large industrial equipment such as fans, pumps and compressors and their associated components. • Knowledge of safety hazards and appropriate precautions applicable to work assignments • Skill in reading, interpreting and applying information from files, drawings, catalogues, reports and manuals. • Able to make decisions or request support when not sure • Strong Team player • Supportive mentality and good communication skills • The ability to maintain effective working relationships with other personnel including operators, vendors, contractors, subcontractors, peers and superiors • Have a strong focus on delivering business objectives to agreed timelinesEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.